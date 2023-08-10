Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $9.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,531,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,482. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

