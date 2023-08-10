Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 11.1%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 1,684,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,887,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Mirriad Advertising Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of £5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirriad Advertising

In related news, insider John Pearson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Mirriad Advertising stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,779.55). Company insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

