Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $77.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.39.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

