Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.88 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and approximately $85.39 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $157.25 or 0.00531390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,592.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00284181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.98 or 0.00807579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00060279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00121564 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,316,326 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.