Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 140.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,695,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,212. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

