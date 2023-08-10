Morgan Stanley Cuts Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $12.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

MRVI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.26. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

