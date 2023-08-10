Morgan Stanley Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $15.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s previous close.

IGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 272,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,518. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $338.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.03). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.18% and a negative net margin of 14,007.47%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

