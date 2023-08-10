Morgan Stanley Trims Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Target Price to $25.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. 333,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $2,525,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.