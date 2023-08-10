MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in MSCI by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MSCI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $547.05. The company had a trading volume of 86,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,584. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.48.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.