MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,289,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $545.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $497.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.48.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.