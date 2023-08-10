MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 1.0% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of MSCI worth $164,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,259,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MSCI traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $546.20. 273,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,316. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $495.59 and a 200 day moving average of $511.23.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

