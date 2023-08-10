MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $546.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,316. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.