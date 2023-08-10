M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 1.2% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 669,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,576 shares of company stock worth $7,766,094. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.