Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP John B. Gardner Sells 10,000 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. 1,739,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,789,000 after buying an additional 98,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,722,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,678,000 after buying an additional 569,458 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

