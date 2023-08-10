Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Christopher A. Click Sells 700 Shares

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Murphy USA Stock Up 0.9 %
MUSA stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,469. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $323.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Murphy USA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
About Murphy USA
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Murphy USA
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.