Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Christopher A. Click Sells 700 Shares

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.9 %

MUSA stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,469. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $323.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUSA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

