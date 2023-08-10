N-able (NYSE:NABL) PT Raised to $16.50

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
N-able Stock Up 1.0 %
N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of N-able
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in N-able by 6.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in N-able by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in N-able by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in N-able by 7.9% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in N-able during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.
About N-able
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
