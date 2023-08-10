N-able (NYSE:NABL) PT Raised to $16.50

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NABL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 519,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,243. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.75 and a beta of 0.45. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in N-able by 6.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in N-able by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in N-able by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in N-able by 7.9% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in N-able during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

