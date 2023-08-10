Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.99. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 1,790,527 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

The company has a market cap of $618.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 357.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,010,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 167,081 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 633,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,981,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,406 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

