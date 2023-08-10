Nano Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Nano has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002260 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $88.94 million and $1.12 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,527.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00284939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.52 or 0.00804406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.44 or 0.00529802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00060216 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00121050 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

