Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002265 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $88.72 million and $1.05 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,399.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00281827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.42 or 0.00787142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00528737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00060085 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00121474 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.