Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Nkarta Price Performance

NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 222,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,332. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

