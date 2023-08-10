Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $128.29 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,405.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.91 or 0.00281904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.68 or 0.00787713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00525992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00060105 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00121387 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,381,676,450 coins and its circulating supply is 41,776,367,054 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

