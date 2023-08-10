New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,651 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

