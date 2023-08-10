New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 24,844 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Global Payments by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 752,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,505,000 after buying an additional 229,302 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Global Payments Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of GPN stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,250. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

