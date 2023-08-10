New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,491 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.86. 992,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,910. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

