New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,009 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 560.8% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of HP by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 940,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,006. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

