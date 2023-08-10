New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

