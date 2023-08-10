New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 14,550 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after buying an additional 606,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,989,000 after buying an additional 545,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. 6,588,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,139,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

