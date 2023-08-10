New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 17,931 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 332,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,700. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.