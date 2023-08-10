New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 42 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of APD traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.40. 617,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,007. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

