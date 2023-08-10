New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. 30,603,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,788,621. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

