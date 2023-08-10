New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,187 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5,249.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,942 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 113,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR remained flat at $126.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,894. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.54. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.