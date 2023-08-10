New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 126.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,240. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $90.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.52%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.