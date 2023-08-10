New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $9.34 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.78.

Biogen Trading Down 0.4 %

Biogen stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.31. 218,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,187. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.