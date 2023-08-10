New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

NSC stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.53. 278,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.04 and a 200-day moving average of $220.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

