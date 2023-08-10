New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $9.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $686.05. 813,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,595. The business has a 50-day moving average of $642.28 and a 200 day moving average of $560.68. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

