New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.80. 5,487,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.