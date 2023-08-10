New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,048.85.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,973,881 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $21.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,204.66. 298,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,787.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,637.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 140.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

