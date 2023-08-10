New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.57. The company had a trading volume of 255,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,073. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.62.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

