New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 19,284 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,284 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.17. 4,547,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,367. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

