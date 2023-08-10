New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,844 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.31. 239,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.33. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

