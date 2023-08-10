New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 5,401 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $550.33. 939,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,483. The stock has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $509,055.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,098.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,734 shares of company stock worth $13,321,835 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

