New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,021 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

SLV traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. 11,913,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,123,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

