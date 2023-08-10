NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 713 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,038,000 after acquiring an additional 227,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Allegion by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 972,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Allegion by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 945,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after buying an additional 76,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,260,000 after buying an additional 115,003 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 103,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,981. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Activity at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.