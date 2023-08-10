NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 814 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after acquiring an additional 720,584 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,372,000 after acquiring an additional 655,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 369,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THO traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.43. 39,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,099. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.85. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $116.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

