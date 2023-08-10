NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.19 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average of $123.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

