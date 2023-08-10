NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,578 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,156,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,867,000 after purchasing an additional 952,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $409.57. 3,143,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $327.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.