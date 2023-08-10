NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 306 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Realty Income by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.28. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

