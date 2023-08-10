NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 3,845 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $104.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

