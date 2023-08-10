NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 39.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 259,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $345,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BFAM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,677. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $98.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

