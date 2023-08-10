NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.32) to GBX 4,440 ($56.74) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.20) to GBX 3,800 ($48.56) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.87) to GBX 2,920 ($37.32) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.56. 54,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.49. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.